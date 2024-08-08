Ardvorlich House

This beautiful house is situated at the start point of our walk on Tuesday - on the banks of Loch Earn. I took this shot as we descended the landrover track back to the car.



Apparently it is a good example of a medium-sized formal 18th century house, and has been the residence of the Stewart family since the 16th century - the present house probably incorporating fabric from an earlier castle.



The Ardvorlich Estate is run by the family as a working sheep farm on the slopes of Ben Vorlich.



Ballater Games Day today, so a working day for me, keeping all the Patrons in order. :-)