Ardvorlich House by jamibann
Photo 3934

Ardvorlich House

This beautiful house is situated at the start point of our walk on Tuesday - on the banks of Loch Earn. I took this shot as we descended the landrover track back to the car.

Apparently it is a good example of a medium-sized formal 18th century house, and has been the residence of the Stewart family since the 16th century - the present house probably incorporating fabric from an earlier castle.

The Ardvorlich Estate is run by the family as a working sheep farm on the slopes of Ben Vorlich.

Ballater Games Day today, so a working day for me, keeping all the Patrons in order. :-)
8th August 2024 8th Aug 24

Diana ace
Stunning capture of this beautiful landscape and gorgeous house. I love these old homes with their amazing architecture.

Hope you have good weather for the games and everyone is on best behaviour :-)
August 8th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
What an idyllic situation for a home. I could dream.... Enjoy the games!
August 8th, 2024  
julia ace
Beautiful home.. looks well cared for..
August 8th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Such a wonderful place to live
August 8th, 2024  
