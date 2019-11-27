Preparing For Guests

We'll have a house full tomorrow, and I can't wait. Today, I'll prepare some of the traditional Thanksgiving dishes (like this casserole — John's favorite) and arrange some of the beautiful flowers (white this year). Excitement abounds!



BROCCOLI CHEESE & CRACKER CASSEROLE



4 lbs. fresh broccoli (cut off stalks and use florets only)

2 lbs. Velveeta

3 sleeve Ritz Crackers

1/2 cup milk

1/4 cup heavy cream

1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper

Salt and pepper to tastee

1 tbsp. Dijon



Preheat oven to 350°, bring pot of water to a boil and butter a 13x9 pan.

Place crackers into a large Ziploc bag and crush slightly, leaving some large chunks. Set aside.

Plunge florets into boiling water and allow to boil for 1 minute. Strain and set aside.

Cut Velveeta into chunks. Place in a large pot with millk, cream, cayenne, salt and pepper.

Melt, stirring occasionally until smooth.

Stir in Dijon.

Add florets to cheese sauce, then add half the cracker crumbs.

Stir to combine, then pour mixture into the buttered 13x9 pan.

Top with remaining cracker crumbs, then sprinkle the top generously with pepper.

Bake for 15-20 minutes or until top is golden brown and casserole is bubbly.



Note: This casserole can be assembled, covered with foil and refrigerated until time to bake. Allow up to 15 more minutes baking time if placed in the oven cold.