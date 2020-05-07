Previous
Arrival by janetb
Arrival

As always, we heard them the day before we saw them; and the arrival of Baltimore Orioles thrills every spring! We saw the first at the feeder early this morning, and I replaced the orange already after the hungry migrants devoured the first one lickety split. Two males chased each other aggressively throughout this rainy day; and after dinner, we watched a pair courting and taking turns eating peanuts! When the steady rain ended, the sun's golden light felt especially magical as Mike and I stood on the deck enjoying the arrival of these beautiful birds.

I praise you, Lord, for the arrival of the breathtakingly beautiful Baltimore Orioles.

7th May 2020 7th May 20

Janet B.

@janetb
Hi, there! I'm a nature lover and grace chaser in western Pennsylvania (USA)
Photo Details

Erika Shylaine ace
stunning little guy, gorgeous lighting. I love this time of year
May 7th, 2020  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Good eye, Janet, and a terrific capture.
May 7th, 2020  
Denise (lyndemc) ace
How exciting the visit siting!! I have them only for a few hours, as they pass through onto more preferable places.
May 7th, 2020  
