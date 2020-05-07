Arrival

As always, we heard them the day before we saw them; and the arrival of Baltimore Orioles thrills every spring! We saw the first at the feeder early this morning, and I replaced the orange already after the hungry migrants devoured the first one lickety split. Two males chased each other aggressively throughout this rainy day; and after dinner, we watched a pair courting and taking turns eating peanuts! When the steady rain ended, the sun's golden light felt especially magical as Mike and I stood on the deck enjoying the arrival of these beautiful birds.



I praise you, Lord, for the arrival of the breathtakingly beautiful Baltimore Orioles.



#364. One more picture to go!