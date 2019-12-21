Music Fills The Air!

Xylophone, triangle, castanets, drums, woodblock, tambourine, piano, and more — when our Nickelodeon plays, music fills the air!



Some time in the 90s, I went to a home show and saw a crowd. I joined the dozens of people on tip-toes with craning necks, all of us determined to see the source of the most delightful music, which filled the enormous space and had faces beaming with happiness. It filled me with cherished memories of childhood rides on a merry-go-round tucked in tight against my Mom, horses smoothly gliding up and down, lights twinkling brightly, mirrors reflecting all the joy! I knew I must own one of these merry, magical, music machines.



We soon learned to our surprise that Story and Clark manufactured these Nickelodeons just a few hours away; and before long, the delivery came. Nearly thirty years later, our Nickelodeon still brings those cherished memories to mind and, now, along with many more — all pure joy!



I praise you, Lord, for the merry, magical music of our Nickelodeon.