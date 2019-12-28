High Balls

For her 33rd birthday on December 28, Sarah suggested we make our traditional New Year's Day dinner. Who cares if it was a few days early? She said her new husband Dan needed to try it.



Together, we prepared a pork roast with plenty of thick gravy, sauerkraut, and two batches of high balls. We treasure my Mom's family recipe for German potato dumplings (fondly called high balls in reference to how they rise to the top of a pot of salted, boiling water when fully cooked), and everyone new to the family delights in their first taste. This bowlful, sliced, fried, and smothered in gravy, didn't last long; and we all smiled and joked about countless family high ball dinners and the effect these dense, delicious dumplings have on one's belly. Worth it, we all said.



I praise you, Lord, for every single family high ball dinner.