Snow Squall

Even though this afternoon's snow squall left us with less than 1/2" of snow on the ground, I could have done a happy dance! I love snow, and this winter's lack of it left me longing to see a blanket of white out there. While today's snowfall barely covered the grass, it did cover the deck; so I spent some time in the sunroom enjoying the bright white coating.



I praise you, Lord, for the unexpected-yet-much-appreciated snow squall.