An Invitation

Unable to stop thinking about this photo, I decided to add it to my project. It looks to me to be an envelope of sorts — an invitation — as though I could lift the flap and discover the beautiful details inside. I don't dare, though, for fear of damaging the pretty petals of my amaryllis. Instead, I just gaze upon the soft, shadowy folds; delicate red speckles; hints of pink; splash of orange; and crystalline drops, which leave me wondering if they're sticky.



I praise you, Lord, for your amazing creativity.