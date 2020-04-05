SOOC

After I photographed the hemlock cone yesterday morning, I set out on Old Oak Trail to relax and enjoy the woods waking up; but what caught my eye was not the ever-increasing, welcome bits of springtime green among the abundance of brown but, rather, this splashy spot of rusty orange. This leaf stood out from the crowd by refusing to don the creamy, parchment paper-like attire the other winter-weary Beech leaves wore. With the macro lens still on my camera but the tripod back at the woods gate and the wind blowing, I only got a few shots in focus. I'm in love with this one SOOC. It fascinates me that the hundreds of other trees, shrubs, leaves, and buds in the background are nowhere to be found!



I praise you, Lord, for this splashy spot of rusty orange — and for the magic of photography.



(I like viewing it best on black.)