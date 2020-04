Sunset On Beech Tree Trail

Mike asked me to go for a walk on the trails after dinner; and right away, our boots went on! Evening in the woods is pure magic, and we found ourselves walking down Beech Tree Trail as the setting sun illuminated these tender new leaves. Somewhat blinded by the beautiful light as I peered through the viewfinder, I composed as best I could and left the rest up to the Lord. He never disappoints.



I praise you, Lord, for treating us to this beautiful sunset on Beech Tree Trail.