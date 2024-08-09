Previous
Day 221 Camp is Over ! by jeanniec57
Photo 2672

Day 221 Camp is Over !

We spent a week camping and this was my home away from home... nothing like camping in the rain and listening to the rain pelt the roof--- I was asleep in no time !
9th August 2024

JeannieC57

@jeanniec57
I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
