Day 223 by jeanniec57
Photo 2674

Day 223

Summer reading ... I grabbed these at a yard sale. I hope they are worth the 75 cents I paid! (Hahaha!)
11th August 2024 11th Aug 24

JeannieC57

I work with wildlife. My boss is a wildlife rehabilitator. We see all sorts of wildlife and I know they will be shown off here...
