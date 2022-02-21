Previous
Next
Macro: Begonia leaf by jeneurell
49 / 365

Macro: Begonia leaf

I'm just wandering around the garden with the Nikon Coolpix P900 and trying out the macro which I don't do a lot. I tend to forget I can.
21st February 2022 21st Feb 22

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
This is my eight year on 365 and I very much enjoy being part of this community. I've been taking photos on and off for...
13% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a lovely shot of these beautiful leaves, love the frilly pink tips.
February 21st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise