Multiple exposure: dinghy in the garden

One of the thing I like about my Nikon D800 is that it does up to 10 shots multiple exposures in camera. The lens used is a Samyang 14mm. It was the first time I'd used it for multiple exposure so I must say I was pleased with the result and wonder why I hadn't thought of it before. The dinghy of potplants is in our backyard - but before that it sailed around the world with us.