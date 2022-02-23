Previous
Crosscreen-BW: crystal by jeneurell
51 / 365

Crosscreen-BW: crystal

My Nikon P900 has a 'crossscreen' filter in it, so I tried it out on a few photos while they were still in the camera. Worked fine on the crystal shot and made it very sparkly.
23rd February 2022 23rd Feb 22

Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
This is my eight year on 365 and I very much enjoy being part of this community. I've been taking photos on and off for...
Issi Bannerman
Oh, wow, makes for a great shot!
February 23rd, 2022  
Corinne
Precious !
February 23rd, 2022  
Diana
What a wonderful effect that is.
February 23rd, 2022  
