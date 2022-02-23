Sign up
Crosscreen-BW: crystal
My Nikon P900 has a 'crossscreen' filter in it, so I tried it out on a few photos while they were still in the camera. Worked fine on the crystal shot and made it very sparkly.
23rd February 2022
23rd Feb 22
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
This is my eight year on 365 and I very much enjoy being part of this community. I've been taking photos on and off for...
Tags
crystal
,
black&white.
,
crossscreen
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, wow, makes for a great shot!
February 23rd, 2022
Corinne
ace
Precious !
February 23rd, 2022
Diana
ace
What a wonderful effect that is.
February 23rd, 2022
