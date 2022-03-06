Previous
Multiple exposure: double ICM by jeneurell
58 / 365

Multiple exposure: double ICM

One ICM photo was taken vertically and another horizontally of the clothes in the wardrobe. The two shots were combined in camera. Nikon D800.
6th March 2022 6th Mar 22

Jennifer Eurell

Diana ace
Wonderful lines and colours, such a clever way of doing it.
