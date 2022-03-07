Previous
Multiple exposure: In the scarf drawer. by jeneurell
59 / 365

Multiple exposure: In the scarf drawer.

Three shots of the scarf drawer processed in camera.
7th March 2022 7th Mar 22

Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
This is my eight year on 365 and I very much enjoy being part of this community. I've been taking photos on and off for...
Issi Bannerman ace
How lovely!
March 7th, 2022  
