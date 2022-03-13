Previous
Next
Birds: Kookaburra by jeneurell
62 / 365

Birds: Kookaburra

The kookaburra was sitting on a power line so I was just lucky that I had a camera with a long lens on it to take the photo. The main reason I had the camera with me was because I couldn't fit my phone in my pocket!
13th March 2022 13th Mar 22

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
This is my eight year on 365 and I very much enjoy being part of this community. I've been taking photos on and off for...
16% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ethel ace
It was meant to be, and you ave the catch light in its eye
March 13th, 2022  
Diana ace
A stunning close up and great detail against that lovely sky.
March 13th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise