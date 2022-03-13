Sign up
Birds: Kookaburra
The kookaburra was sitting on a power line so I was just lucky that I had a camera with a long lens on it to take the photo. The main reason I had the camera with me was because I couldn't fit my phone in my pocket!
13th March 2022
13th Mar 22
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
This is my eight year on 365 and I very much enjoy being part of this community. I've been taking photos on and off for...
Ethel
ace
It was meant to be, and you ave the catch light in its eye
March 13th, 2022
Diana
ace
A stunning close up and great detail against that lovely sky.
March 13th, 2022
