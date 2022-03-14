Previous
Reflections: ducks in the pond by jeneurell
Reflections: ducks in the pond

It is nice how the movement of the duck has created a circle of reflections in the water.
14th March 2022 14th Mar 22

Jennifer Eurell

This is my eight year on 365 and I very much enjoy being part of this community. I've been taking photos on and off for...
Diana ace
A lovely scene beautifully captured.
March 15th, 2022  
