B&W: Spider web in the rain by jeneurell
B&W: Spider web in the rain

I actually used the 'bird' setting on my camera to take this - I figured it would know to use a fast shutter speed as the web was definitely wafting around with the rain and wind.
9th April 2022 9th Apr 22

Jennifer Eurell

