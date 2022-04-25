Previous
ICM: luscious by jeneurell
87 / 365

ICM: luscious

Waving the phone at a vase of flowers. A 1 sec exposure was used and 100 iso.
25th April 2022 25th Apr 22

Jennifer Eurell

