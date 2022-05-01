Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
91 / 365
Macro: fungi
My phone was much happier taking closeups of fungi than my camera! Both have a macro setting, but they both battled with the low light in the rainforest.
1st May 2022
1st May 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
This is my eight year on 365 and I very much enjoy being part of this community. I've been taking photos on and off for...
1686
photos
30
followers
51
following
24% complete
View this month »
84
85
86
87
88
89
90
91
Latest from all albums
87
88
89
1593
90
1594
91
1595
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Different shots
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
fungi
,
phonephoto
,
marycairncross
Diana
ace
How beautiful, the almost look like petunias. Do you know if they are edible?
May 2nd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close