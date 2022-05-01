Previous
Macro: fungi by jeneurell
Macro: fungi

My phone was much happier taking closeups of fungi than my camera! Both have a macro setting, but they both battled with the low light in the rainforest.
1st May 2022 1st May 22

Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
This is my eight year on 365 and I very much enjoy being part of this community. I've been taking photos on and off for...
Diana ace
How beautiful, the almost look like petunias. Do you know if they are edible?
May 2nd, 2022  
