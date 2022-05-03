Sign up
Reflections: A taste of autumn.
3rd May 2022
3rd May 22
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
This is my eight year on 365 and I very much enjoy being part of this community. I've been taking photos on and off for...
Tags
reflections
,
mapleton
,
lilyponds
,
coolpixp900
Jennifer Eurell
ace
I always enjoy seeing the leaves change colour. Of course, we don't have forests of coloured treees in Australia, but we do have them in gardens and parks and along some streets - even in Queensland.
May 3rd, 2022
