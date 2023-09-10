Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
144 / 365
Contrast: Wild Iris
The Wild Iris is considered a pest - however it grows happily in our front yard stone gardens, so I leave it there. Admittedly I spend a bit of time culling new plants, but the iris do flower a lot so I consider that they earn their keep.
10th September 2023
10th Sep 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
This is my ninth year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a Nikon D800 and a...
1840
photos
35
followers
58
following
39% complete
View this month »
137
138
139
140
141
142
143
144
Latest from all albums
141
1693
142
1694
1695
143
144
1696
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Different shots
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
canond4
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close