Previous
147 / 365
Bokeh: Cactus flowers
One nice thing about having flowers in pots is that you can move them to where you want for a particular effect. In this case it was a matter of putting the plant in the right place while watching the sun go down behind the front yard hedge.
15th September 2023
15th Sep 23
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
This is my ninth year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a Nikon D800 and a...
Tags
flower
,
bokeh
,
canon5d
