Bokeh: Cactus flowers by jeneurell
147 / 365

Bokeh: Cactus flowers

One nice thing about having flowers in pots is that you can move them to where you want for a particular effect. In this case it was a matter of putting the plant in the right place while watching the sun go down behind the front yard hedge.
15th September 2023 15th Sep 23

Jennifer Eurell

