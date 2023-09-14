Sign up
148 / 365
Multiple exposure: Yellow
I am trying out the multiple exposure settings on the Canon 5D. After my initial confusion I am finding them quite flexible. This photo uses five multiple exposures and the zoom as well and no post processing at all. I'm impressed.
14th September 2023
14th Sep 23
Jennifer Eurell
@jeneurell
This is my ninth year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a Nikon D800 and a...
zoom
multipleexposure
canon5d
Diana
Well done, that looks so amazing!
September 17th, 2023
Christine Louise
Love how the flowers capture the movement
September 17th, 2023
