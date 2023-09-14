Previous
Multiple exposure: Yellow by jeneurell
148 / 365

Multiple exposure: Yellow

I am trying out the multiple exposure settings on the Canon 5D. After my initial confusion I am finding them quite flexible. This photo uses five multiple exposures and the zoom as well and no post processing at all. I'm impressed.
14th September 2023 14th Sep 23

Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
Diana ace
Well done, that looks so amazing!
September 17th, 2023  
Christine Louise
Love how the flowers capture the movement
September 17th, 2023  
