150 / 365
Multiple exposure: Yellow
I am trying out the multiple exposure settings on the Canon 5D. After my initial confusion I am finding them quite flexible. This photo uses five multiple exposures and the zoom as well and no post processing at all. I'm impressed.
17th September 2023
17th Sep 23
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
This is my ninth year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a Nikon D800 and a...
Tags
zoom
,
multipleexposure
,
canon5d
Diana
ace
Well done, that looks so amazing!
September 17th, 2023
