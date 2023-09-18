Previous
Flowers in the park by jeneurell
152 / 365

Flowers in the park

I had to lay down on the ground to get this shot all the time hoping that I wouldn't get another batch of chigger bites! No itches, so I assume I am okay. There are times I think an articulated screen on the back of the camera would be a good idea!
18th September 2023 18th Sep 23

Jennifer Eurell

Issi Bannerman ace
You've created a lovely image! Well done on getting down there, and back up again. :-)
September 18th, 2023  
Jennifer Eurell ace
@jamibann Yes, at 80 I need to consider the latter!
September 18th, 2023  
Babs ace
Looks so dainty. You did well to get down low.
September 18th, 2023  
Diana ace
Well worth it, beautifully captured.
September 18th, 2023  
Christine Louise
Such pretty delicate little flowers, well captured
September 18th, 2023  
