Previous
152 / 365
Flowers in the park
I had to lay down on the ground to get this shot all the time hoping that I wouldn't get another batch of chigger bites! No itches, so I assume I am okay. There are times I think an articulated screen on the back of the camera would be a good idea!
18th September 2023
18th Sep 23
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
This is my ninth year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a Nikon D800 and a...
Tags
flower
,
depthoffield
,
canon5d
Issi Bannerman
ace
You've created a lovely image! Well done on getting down there, and back up again. :-)
September 18th, 2023
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jamibann
Yes, at 80 I need to consider the latter!
September 18th, 2023
Babs
ace
Looks so dainty. You did well to get down low.
September 18th, 2023
Diana
ace
Well worth it, beautifully captured.
September 18th, 2023
Christine Louise
Such pretty delicate little flowers, well captured
September 18th, 2023
