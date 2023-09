Challenge: Daisies

For the nifty-fifty challenge for September 2023 - SOOC (straight out of camera}. My nifty-fifty is a Nikkor 50mm 1:1.4 and although I don't use it a lot it is a lovely shallow depth of field lens. I rarely use it for anything else, but I should take it down town one day and see what I can get. The above photo was taken on 1:3.5 to allow at least a few daisies to be in focus.