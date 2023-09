NF-SOOC Challenge: Cuppa

Time for a coffee and I'm sitting in my favourite chair next to the window in the sunroom where I am being very lazy and reading a book on artist Margaret Olley. Not a very nice day for outside photography anyway as it is dull and breezy. Taken with my Nikon 50mm 1:1.4 for the Nifty-fifty SOOC September challenge - set at 1: 3.5.