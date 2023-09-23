Previous
SOOC Challenge: Mapleton plant stall by jeneurell
156 / 365

SOOC Challenge: Mapleton plant stall

There are a number of little roadside stalls in Mapleton but this one right in town is probably doing better than the rest. I've bought a few plants from there and will no doubt buy a few more. It operates on the honesty system of putting your money in the box, but there is also a security camera to record anyone who does the wrong thing. I've been doing a lot of narrow depth of field shots, so had a change and used f14 to get this one. For the nifty-fifty SOOC September challenge. I am enjoying the restrictions of the 50mm prime lens.
23rd September 2023 23rd Sep 23

Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
This is my ninth year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a Nikon D800 and a...
