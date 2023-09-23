SOOC Challenge: Mapleton plant stall

There are a number of little roadside stalls in Mapleton but this one right in town is probably doing better than the rest. I've bought a few plants from there and will no doubt buy a few more. It operates on the honesty system of putting your money in the box, but there is also a security camera to record anyone who does the wrong thing. I've been doing a lot of narrow depth of field shots, so had a change and used f14 to get this one. For the nifty-fifty SOOC September challenge. I am enjoying the restrictions of the 50mm prime lens.