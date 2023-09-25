Sign up
SOOC Challenge: Hiding in the mangroves
There are still a few little boats pulled up on the river bank of the Maroochy River. I am sure there were many more in the past and can only guess that the owners of these live close by. For the SOOC nifty-fifty September challenge.
25th September 2023
25th Sep 23
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
This is my ninth year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a Nikon D800
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Different shots
Camera
NIKON D800
Taken
24th September 2023 12:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
river
,
boat
,
niftyfifty
,
maroochydore
,
nikond800
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and scene. What fun it must be to have a boat on a river!
September 25th, 2023
