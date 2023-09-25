Previous
SOOC Challenge: Hiding in the mangroves by jeneurell
SOOC Challenge: Hiding in the mangroves

There are still a few little boats pulled up on the river bank of the Maroochy River. I am sure there were many more in the past and can only guess that the owners of these live close by. For the SOOC nifty-fifty September challenge.
25th September 2023 25th Sep 23

Jennifer Eurell

This is my ninth year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a Nikon D800 and a...
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and scene. What fun it must be to have a boat on a river!
September 25th, 2023  
