Previous
Close up: hiding by jeneurell
167 / 365

Close up: hiding

I had no idea there was a small insect hiding in the flower when I took the photo.
19th October 2023 19th Oct 23

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
This is my ninth year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a Nikon D800 and a...
45% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise