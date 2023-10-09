Sign up
Previous
166 / 365
Fast shuter speed: Beach grass
The wind was quite strong and blowing the grass around so I used a fast shutter speed (1/1000) to freeze the movement and f 5.6 for the depth of field.
9th October 2023
9th Oct 23
3
3
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
This is my ninth year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a Nikon D800 and a...
1890
photos
45
followers
61
following
Tags
grass
,
beach
,
depthoffield
,
maroochydore
,
canon5d
,
fastshutterspeed
Suzanne
ace
The dof is excellent! Favourite
October 9th, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and scene, wonderful dof too.
October 9th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
Nice beach capture.
October 9th, 2023
