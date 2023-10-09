Previous
Fast shuter speed: Beach grass by jeneurell
166 / 365

Fast shuter speed: Beach grass

The wind was quite strong and blowing the grass around so I used a fast shutter speed (1/1000) to freeze the movement and f 5.6 for the depth of field.
9th October 2023 9th Oct 23

Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
Jennifer Eurell
Suzanne ace
The dof is excellent! Favourite
October 9th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and scene, wonderful dof too.
October 9th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Nice beach capture.
October 9th, 2023  
