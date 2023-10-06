Previous
Shadows: the hallway by jeneurell
165 / 365

Shadows: the hallway

I thought the shadows of the vase of flowers and the screen door looked nice in todays afternoon light.
6th October 2023 6th Oct 23

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
This is my ninth year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a Nikon D800 and a...
