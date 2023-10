Red: Flame trees, Mapleton

The flame trees are looking wonderful next to the Mapleton Public House (terrible name - wish the new owners had left it as the Mapleton Tavern). I was filling in time between picking up a prescription and going to the doctor for my 6 months injection for osteoporosis. When I did get there I was told I was 10 days to early - despite the surgery sending me a reminder notice - twice! My injection will need to wait in their fridge!