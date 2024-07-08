Sign up
Photo 821
Bouquet
I like this display my wife has created from flowers in our garden
8th July 2024
8th Jul 24
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I'm married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
821
Tags
flower
,
garden
,
bouquet
Heather
ace
A beautiful bouquet and a beautiful capture, Jeremy! Your wife really has an eye for lovely arrangements! Fav
July 8th, 2024
