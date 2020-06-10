Previous
water lilies by jerome
Photo 713

water lilies

The strongest splashes of colour of the year in the small wetland habitat of the garden. They bloom only a few days.
10th June 2020

Jerome

@jerome
I like to immerse in viewing nature forms. It can be very nice, when the sun glistens through the leaves of a tree; a tranquil...
Shutterbug ace
Really beautiful on black like that.
June 10th, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Gorgeous image and super composition
June 10th, 2020  
Junko Y ace
As elegant and as beautiful as ever.
June 10th, 2020  
