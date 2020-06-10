Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 713
water lilies
The strongest splashes of colour of the year in the small wetland habitat of the garden. They bloom only a few days.
10th June 2020
10th Jun 20
3
3
Jerome
ace
@jerome
I like to immerse in viewing nature forms. It can be very nice, when the sun glistens through the leaves of a tree; a tranquil...
Tags
water lilies
Shutterbug
ace
Really beautiful on black like that.
June 10th, 2020
gloria jones
ace
Gorgeous image and super composition
June 10th, 2020
Junko Y
ace
As elegant and as beautiful as ever.
June 10th, 2020
