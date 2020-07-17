Previous
a bowing before blooming by jerome
Photo 748

a bowing before blooming

Corn poppy in the garden.
17th July 2020 17th Jul 20

Jerome

@jerome
I like to immerse in viewing nature forms. It can be very nice, when the sun glistens through the leaves of a tree; a tranquil...
