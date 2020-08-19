Previous
weaving

Reed grass in the garden.
Jerome

I like to immerse in viewing nature forms. It can be very nice, when the sun glistens through the leaves of a tree; a tranquil...
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Just fantastic! I love the light play and the golden form--super fav
August 19th, 2020  
Marnie ace
The lighting is stunning. You are a genuine artist, my friend.
August 19th, 2020  
Margo ace
Like this shot-very nice
August 19th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
Wonderful light
August 19th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
ooooh light weaving!
August 19th, 2020  
Clare Gadsby ace
gloriousness
August 19th, 2020  
