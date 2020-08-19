Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 780
weaving
Reed grass in the garden.
19th August 2020
19th Aug 20
6
4
Jerome
ace
@jerome
I like to immerse in viewing nature forms. It can be very nice, when the sun glistens through the leaves of a tree; a tranquil...
796
photos
273
followers
200
following
213% complete
Tags
reed grass
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Just fantastic! I love the light play and the golden form--super fav
August 19th, 2020
Marnie
ace
The lighting is stunning. You are a genuine artist, my friend.
August 19th, 2020
Margo
ace
Like this shot-very nice
August 19th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
Wonderful light
August 19th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
ooooh light weaving!
August 19th, 2020
Clare Gadsby
ace
gloriousness
August 19th, 2020
