Gretl in der Stauden by jerome
Gretl in der Stauden

"Gretl in der Stauden" (approximate translation: "Maggie in the bush") - that is the Austrian name for this flower. It is based on the legend of an unfulfilled love. Gretl, a rich farmer's daughter, had to renounce her love for the landless cottager son Hans by order of her father. After being consumed with longing for one another, they were turned into flowers. Gretl became "Maggie in the bush", Hans became a flower that we call "Hansl am Weg" (approximate translation: "John by the wayside", blueweed).

In English, the flower shown is called "love-in-a-mist". It has modest demands and is robust against diseases - despite its delicate appearance. It is avoided by snails.
18th August 2020 18th Aug 20

Jerome

PhylM-S ace
Gorgeous shot and processing. So pure.
August 18th, 2020  
