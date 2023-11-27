Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
12 / 365
B&W
I wonder if B/W gives music photos more of an edge
27th November 2023
27th Nov 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jerzy
ace
@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
96
photos
22
followers
29
following
3% complete
View this month »
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
Latest from all albums
79
80
81
82
11
83
12
84
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Door # 2
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T7
Taken
12th August 2023 9:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close