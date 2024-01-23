Previous
No rush senor by jerzyfotos
30 / 365

No rush senor

A common vibe in this small town Mexico. I spoke very broken Spanish to this couple. They probably thought....just another tourist with a camera.
23rd January 2024

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
30 / 365

