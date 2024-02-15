Sign up
51 / 365
Wrong pickup spot.
This poor woman was looking stressed when she thought she missed the pickup. She was fine and just went to the wrong spot where they were waiting a hundred yards away.. Tourists:-)
15th February 2024
15th Feb 24
Jerzy
ace
@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
