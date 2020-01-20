Previous
Next
Martin Luther King Day by jesika2
261 / 365

Martin Luther King Day

Celebrated the first Monday after his birthday.
I live in York, we have many ancient and beautiful churches. Our Minster is huge and magnificent, an imposing building with tremendous history.
I didn't know what to expect when I was taken me to see the Ebanezar Baptist Church. It's a plain, red brick building on a street corner. It could be anything, a shop, an office block.
Despite visiting many of York's churches and feeling awed by the history, stained glass and age, I have never felt how I did when I saw this before me. I felt the presence of a man who changed history, a man whose dream has sadly still not been realised. This plain church has the ability to suspend time. I saw & heard him at the pulpit. Listened to him and dreamed his dream
051215FZ1K200120
20th January 2020 20th Jan 20

Jesika

@jesika2
Second time round and I've managed a whole year, MUCH longer than I lasted in 2017!. Tried again starting 1 Jan 2018 and now, midway through...
71% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise