Martin Luther King Day

Celebrated the first Monday after his birthday.

I live in York, we have many ancient and beautiful churches. Our Minster is huge and magnificent, an imposing building with tremendous history.

I didn't know what to expect when I was taken me to see the Ebanezar Baptist Church. It's a plain, red brick building on a street corner. It could be anything, a shop, an office block.

Despite visiting many of York's churches and feeling awed by the history, stained glass and age, I have never felt how I did when I saw this before me. I felt the presence of a man who changed history, a man whose dream has sadly still not been realised. This plain church has the ability to suspend time. I saw & heard him at the pulpit. Listened to him and dreamed his dream

