His Lordship, the Mighty Muscles by jesika2
His Lordship, the Mighty Muscles

Thursday, June 27, 1968, 52 years ago in Montreal, His Lordship was born. He was legitimate by a matter of hours as his mummy & daddy married that evening!
Muscles lived with us, or we lived with HIM, for 20 years...
27th June 2020 27th Jun 20

Jesika

@jesika2
