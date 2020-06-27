Sign up
His Lordship, the Mighty Muscles
Thursday, June 27, 1968, 52 years ago in Montreal, His Lordship was born. He was legitimate by a matter of hours as his mummy & daddy married that evening!
Muscles lived with us, or we lived with HIM, for 20 years...
27th June 2020
27th Jun 20
