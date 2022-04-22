Sign up
Photo 462
I'm a mummy again
The first of about 100 Vapourer moth eggs hatched today. I'll raise about 5 of these minute larvae indoors but the cocoon on which the eggs were laid will be tied carefully on a Hawthorn twig in the nearby wood.
220422TG5220522
22nd April 2022
22nd Apr 22
Jesika
@jesika2
12 May 2021. Gosh, I've finally reached 100% only taken almost 3.5 years. Jan 1 2021. 3 years now and still not 100% complete. It’s becoming increasingly...
462
photos
56
followers
38
following
126% complete
3
365
TG-5
22nd April 2022 3:58pm
Public
nature
caterpillar
moth
larva
lepidoptera
