I'm a mummy again by jesika2
I'm a mummy again

The first of about 100 Vapourer moth eggs hatched today. I'll raise about 5 of these minute larvae indoors but the cocoon on which the eggs were laid will be tied carefully on a Hawthorn twig in the nearby wood.
22nd April 2022 22nd Apr 22

Jesika

@jesika2
