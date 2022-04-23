Sign up
Photo 463
What a difference a day makes
The dark Vapourer moth caterpillar is 24 hrs old, the lighter one about 1 hour. Within 4-6 hours it will be darker.
230422EM1iii 60mm macro lens 230422
23rd April 2022
23rd Apr 22
Jesika
@jesika2
12 May 2021. Gosh, I've finally reached 100% only taken almost 3.5 years. Jan 1 2021. 3 years now and still not 100% complete. It’s becoming increasingly...
463
photos
56
followers
38
following
126% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
23rd April 2022 8:59am
Tags
nature
,
moth
,
lepidoptera
,
larvae
,
catrepillar
,
vapouer
