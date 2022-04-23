Previous
What a difference a day makes by jesika2
Photo 463

What a difference a day makes

The dark Vapourer moth caterpillar is 24 hrs old, the lighter one about 1 hour. Within 4-6 hours it will be darker.
230422EM1iii 60mm macro lens 230422
23rd April 2022 23rd Apr 22

Jesika

