Photo 488
Who am I?
Am I the occupant of the empty shell on the Alder Buckthorn or somebody who just flew in?
Who/what ever it is, it's minute and very pretty and could be one of the Odd Egg occupants.
280522TZ200280522
28th May 2022
28th May 22
0
0
Jesika
@jesika2
12 May 2021. Gosh, I've finally reached 100% only taken almost 3.5 years. Jan 1 2021. 3 years now and still not 100% complete. It’s becoming increasingly...
488
photos
57
followers
38
following
133% complete
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
28th May 2022 2:22pm
Tags
nature
,
green
,
insect
,
minute
