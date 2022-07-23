Previous
Hopeful by jesika2
Photo 525

Hopeful

I was delighted to see this Small Skipper butterfly laying eggs today. Numbers of butterflies, moths and other insects are declining so to witness the potential for more next year is exciting.
Millennium Fields, York.
23rd July 2022 23rd Jul 22

Jesika

@jesika2
Photo Details

bkb in the city
Great capture
July 23rd, 2022  
Linda Godwin
Fantastic!
July 23rd, 2022  
