Photo 525
Hopeful
I was delighted to see this Small Skipper butterfly laying eggs today. Numbers of butterflies, moths and other insects are declining so to witness the potential for more next year is exciting.
Millennium Fields, York.
230722OM1230722
23rd July 2022
23rd Jul 22
Jesika
@jesika2
12 May 2021. Gosh, I've finally reached 100% only taken almost 3.5 years. Jan 1 2021. 3 years now and still not 100% complete. It’s becoming increasingly...
525
photos
59
followers
39
following
143% complete
View this month »
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
OM-1
Taken
23rd July 2022 9:49am
Tags
nature
,
york
,
insect
,
egg
,
butterfly
,
small
,
laying
,
skipper
,
lepidoptera
,
oviposit
bkb in the city
Great capture
July 23rd, 2022
Linda Godwin
Fantastic!
July 23rd, 2022
