Photo 546
It's over - or is it?
Decaying Hazel leaf and 3 catkins waiting for spring.
Millennium Fields, York.
071222OM1071222
6th December 2022
6th Dec 22
Jesika
@jesika2
12 May 2021. Gosh, I've finally reached 100% only taken almost 3.5 years. Jan 1 2021. 3 years now and still not 100% complete. It’s becoming increasingly...
Album
365
Camera
OM-1
Taken
7th December 2022 11:19am
